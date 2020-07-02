Lena Engleman, 85, of Gladstone, MO passed away July 1, 2020.

She was born on December 12, 1934 to Raymond G. and Exie Mittie (Rand) Smith near Mitchell, Arkansas. Lena grew up near Mitchell and graduated from Viola High School in Viola, Arkansas.

On August 10, 1954 she was united in marriage to Melvin Engleman. After their marriage they made their home in Northland Kansas City. Her husband, Melvin, preceded in death on October 21, 1992.

Lena loved her family and grandchildren. She enjoyed traveling, especially to Alaska to visit her grandson and family. She recently was surprised by her daughters with an 80th Birthday cruise to the Bahamas. One of Lena’s most favorite pleasures were shopping, desserts, making her prize peanut clusters at Christmas, and making sure everyone was fed no matter what time of day.

She was also preceded in death by her parents; beloved granddaughter, Crystal Kipper; brothers, Bobbie Joe Smith and Garrett “Doc” Smith.

Lena is survived by her daughters, Deloris (Frederick) Fish, Kearney, MO; Anna Rea (Mark) Roeland Park, KS; grandchildren, Amy Coe and Erick (Melissa) Fish; great-grandchildren, Laura, Lindsey and Alison Coe and Wolfgang Fish; sisters, Oneta Hayden, Carrie Fitts, and Joyce Faulconer; a host of nieces and nephews, other relatives and many friends.

Private Services at East Slope Cemetery, Riverside, MO.

Donations may be made to Interim Healthcare,10977 Granada Lane Suite 105, Overland Park, KS 66211.

Arrangements, Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Smithville.