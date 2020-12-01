Lena M. Espey, 88

Lena Mae Espey, 88, of Maryville, MO passed away November 17, 2020 at the home of her son in Lenexa, KS.

Lena was born in Pickering, MO on July 5, 1932. Her parents were William Cross and Helen (Sobbing) Cross. they preceded her in death

Lena was one of eleven children. She was raised in Hopkins, MO and attended school there. She was a member of the band, on the volleyball team, and was once queen of the "Hopkins Picnic".

She met her husband Ivan Richard "Dick" Espey while working at the Hopkins cafe. They married and raised 5 boys on their farm south of Maryville. Dick passed away November 4, 2005.

Lena was a homemaker and spent time caring for her family. She enjoyed sewing, crafts, and she loved to paint.

Her survivors include her sons: Sam (Mary Jo), Dan, Ben (Sharon), Ted (Debbie), and Andy (Toni) Espey, 16 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren, her sister Betty Lee and a brother Bob Cross, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Lena will be deeply missed by all whom she touched.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 10:30 AM, at the First Christian Church, 201 West 3rd Street, in Maryville, MO.

A visitation will be held on Friday, November 20, 2020 from 5PM until 7PM at the Bram Funeral Home in Maryville, MO.

Memorials can be directed in Lena's name to the First Christian Church, Maryville, MO.

Services are under the direction of Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, MO.