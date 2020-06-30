Clear

Lena Marie Jones, 77

Visitation: Thursday, July 2nd, 2020 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM @ Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. 5005 Frederick Ave., St. Joseph, MO 64506.

Posted: Jun 30, 2020 9:17 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Lena Marie Jones
1943-2019

Lena Marie Jones, 77, passed away Monday, June 29, 2020.
She was born May 13, 1943.
Lena was preceded in death by her parents James L. and Flossie (Simmons) Jones; daughter, Lena Mae Hayes.
Survivors include sons, Bobby and Steve Yokely, Wesley Aulgur; daughters, Wanda Laxson, Connie Brown; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family, and friends.
The family will gather with friends 10:00 A.M. to 12:00 Noon, Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Memorials to Oregon Care Center Activity Fund. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

