Lenetta Iris Decker 68, of Savannah, Missouri, passed away Monday, September 27, 2021 at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph. She was born November 27, 1952 in St. Joseph, daughter of Vivian and Leonard Decker. She attended DeKalb High School. Lenetta worked as a CNA for over 30 years at several area nursing homes. She loved reading the bible, praying, singing and praising. She also enjoyed spending time with her dog, Sophie, and she loved her time with her kids. She was a member of Abundant Faith Church of God. Lenetta was preceded in death by her father, step-father, Francis Smith, sisters, Valerie Decker and Joyce Taylor, and her former husband, Charles Christian. Survivors include: children, Leonard (Tina) Christian of Smithville, Jeremy (Cheryl) Christian of Troy, KS, Ginger Lee of St. Joseph, and Loreal (Russell) Wells of Troy, KS, mother, Vivian Smith of Rushville, brothers, Robert, Richard (Cindy), Terry (Valerie), Gary (Jeanine), Jonathan (Jennifer), Mike, and Ron (Jean) Fitch, sisters, Dollie (Stanley) Edwards, Laurie (Paul) Billington, Melonie Decker, Betheen (Mike) Weems, Estella (Gerald) Ferguson , and Katie Smith, 14 grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild, and her best friend for over 40 years, Margaret Neill.

Funeral services will be 7:00 pm, Thursday, September 30, 2021 at Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor Mark Smith officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Thursday at Rupp Funeral Home. Ms. Decker will be cremated following services. Memorials are requested to the Lenetta Decker Memorial Fund, c/o Rupp Funeral Home.