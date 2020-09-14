Lennis Ray Million, 78

Lennis R. Million

January 3, 1942 - September 7, 2020

Lennis Ray Million, the son of Oscar B. and Georgia I. (Webster) Million, was born January 3, 1942, in Oregon, Missouri. Lennis attended Rock Port High School, Rock Port, Missouri, graduating in 1959.

On September 16, 1961, Lennis was united in marriage to Virginia ”Ginny” Plumb and they became the parents of two children; Lennis Neil and Nancy Lynn. They later divorced. On March 29, 1986, Lennis was united in marriage to Kerry Sue Riley Flack. In 2017, they retired and settled in Sedalia, Missouri.,

Lennis was employed by Rock Port Coop and the city of Tarkio, Missouri. He was a cowboy at the feed yards in Nebraska and was employed by MoValley Ag. He also worked as a supervisor in nursing homes and for several farmers in the area. Lennis loved being a jack of all trades. He was a good neighbor and was always willing to help anyone in need. He never met a stranger. Lennis passed away Monday, September 7, 2020, in Columbia, Missouri surrounded by his wife and children at the age of 78.

Lennis was a member the Missouri State High School Rodeo Association and the Lions Club. Lennis was raised on a farm in northwest Missouri where he loved doing chores and farming. He also enjoyed camping, campfire cooking, hunting, fishing, baling hay and rebuilding old farm equipment. Most of all, Lennis loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

Besides his parents and in-laws, Bill and Georgia Riley, Lennis was preceded in death by his brother, Benny Million, sister, Wanda Thayer, grandson, Jake Flack, sister-in-law, Karen Timmerman and brothers-in-law, Duane and Larry Riley. Survivors include: his wife, Kerry Sue Million; children, Neil (Donna) Million, Tarkio, Nancy (Jeff) Hummel, Clarinda, Iowa; step children, David (Jessica) Flack, Crawford, Nebraska, Angela (Ed Olson) Slaughter, Manhattan, Kansas, Tami Faulks, Nemaha, Nebraska, and Jon (Cari) Flack, Greeley, Colorado; grandchildren, Ashley (Adam) Cook, Andrea (Wes) Lopez, Angela (Justin) Bell, Michael Hummel, Bryant (Ashley) Hummel, Seth, Blaine, and Rhett Flack, Taylor (Danny) Dillon, Te’a, Kaje, and Ty Faulks, Peyton and Wacay Flack, Jessica (Uly) Johnson, Jamie (Jesse) Bowden; great-grandchildren, Braeley and Bracton Cook, Brynleigh and Brecklynn Lopez, Charlotte and Danielle Hummel; siblings, Beverly Million, Omaha, Nebraska, Peggy (Ed) Ingram, Rock Port, Gene (Carolyn) Million, Diamond, Missouri; brothers-in-law, Paul Timmerman, Bill (Pat) Riley, Rick (Debbie) Riley, sister-in-law, Pam (Jim) Davis; numerous nieces and nephews.

Family Visitation: 9:30-10:30 A.M., September 19, 2020, Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio.

Inurnment: 11:30 A.M., following the visitation at High Creek Cemetery, Watson, Missouri.

Memorials: Lennis Million Memorial Fund or High Creek Cemetery, Watson.

Arrangements: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio.

www.minterfuneralchapels.com