Lenora Joan Davidson, 89, Cameron, MO

Visitation Saturday, June 1st, 2019 10:00am - 11:00am Poland-Thompson Chapel Service Saturday, June 1st, 2019 11:00am Poland-Thompson Chapel 222 W. Third CAMERON, MO 64429

Posted: May 30, 2019 3:53 PM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Obituary
Lenora J. Davidson
1929-2019

Cameron, Missouri- Lenora Joan Davidson, 89, Cameron, passed away on May 26, 2019.
Lenora was born on December 3, 1929 in Butler, Pennsylvania to Kenneth and Bertha (Simmons) Bell.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Edward; infant daughter, Leona; brother, Robert Bell and sister, Norma Ralston.
Lenora was a veteran of the United States Navy serving in England.
Lenora owned and operated H & R Block in Cameron, before retiring.
She was a member of the First Baptist Church and enjoyed her church Sunday school classes. Lenora was a volunteer at the Cameron Nutrition Center.
Survivors: son, Ross Davidson (Shannon Neal), Phoenix, AZ; 3 grandchildren, Grace Davidson, Alexandra Davidson and Audrey Davidson.
Services: 11:00 AM, Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron. Visitation: 10-11:00AM, prior to the service.
Interment: Graceland Cemetery, Cameron. Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com.

