Lenore “Eddie” Arnold, 83, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020, at Mosaic Life Care.

She was born June 10, 1936 in Wynne, Arkansas to Herbert and Kathrine (Martin) Mitchell.

Eddie married the love of her life, Merle Arnold, on October 20, 1957.

She was a member of Eastern Star and attended Frederick Boulevard Baptist Church.

Eddie was an LPN and EMT, she enjoyed working in the emergency and surgery rooms. She was passionate about learning and teaching nursing students. After retirement Eddie worked for H & R Block for 20 years.

She enjoyed movies, Grey’s Anatomy and listening to Mary read the Bible to her. Eddie loved her family dearly and enjoyed spending time with all of them.

Eddie was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Gertie White, Manny Mitchell, Nellie McMinn and George Mitchell.

Survivors include her husband of 62 years, Merle; children, Mary Roy, Donna Mahony (Tim), George Arnold (Melina); grandchildren, Mitchell Rice (Jannah), Jackie Scott (Brandon), Brett Arnold (Alysia); Grant Curington; great-grandchildren, Carter Scott, Rebecca Rice, Caylin Scott, Elizabeth Rice, Caius Foster, Marcus Foster, Brutus Foster; her beloved dog, Steven; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Farewell Services will be held 10:00 A.M. Thursday at Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family will gather with friends preceding the service from 9:00 to 10:00 A.M. at Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.