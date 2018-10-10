Leo Rex Jones, Sr. April 4, 1935 - October 10, 2018

Leo Rex Jones, Sr

1935-2018

Leo Rex Jones, Sr., 83, Warsaw, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, October 10, 2018, at St. Luke’s Hospital.

He was born April 4, 1935 to Jay and Rosa (Lampton) Jones, Sr. in Scammon, Kansas.

Leo married Carol Bowman April 18, 1954; she preceded him in death on April 13, 2011.

He was a welder at Midland Steel Company. Leo was Past Master and member of Charity Lodge #331. He was also a member of Wyatt Park Christian Church.

Leo loved people and they loved him in return. One of his greatest joys was making people smile and now he is smiling down on us.

He was also preceded in death by his parents; brothers and sisters.

Survivors include daughter, Vicki Beasley (Steve), Warsaw, MO; son, LR Jones, Jr. (Carol), Osborn, MO; grandchildren, Kara Coy (Chris), Jason Beasley (Cara), Michael Venenga (Ashley); 8 great-grandchildren; twin brother, Cleo Jones; sister-in-law, Dixie Anthony; brother-in-law, Robert Bowman; numerous nieces and nephews.

Farewell Services 3:00 P.M. Saturday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 1:30 to 2:30 P.M. Saturday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Wyatt Park Christian Church.