Leo Richard Oxford, 95

Leo R. Oxford, 95, of St. Joseph, passed away Monday, October 12, 2020 at a healthcare facility in St. Joseph.

Leo was born on April 9, 1925, in rural Benton County, Arkansas to the late George and Ila Oxford.

He served his country during World War II in the U.S. Navy, and the continued his service after the war by becoming a member of the Missouri Air National Guard retiring in 1987.

Leo married Betty Jean Scofield on August 29, 1945 in Wathena, Kansas. She survives him of the home.

He began his working career in the meat packing industry and then became a caterer in his later working years

Mr. Oxford was preceded in death by his parents, siblings and their son; Richard Oxford.

In addition to his wife of 75 years, Leo is survived by his son; Greg Oxford of Stockton, Mo, and daughter; Joyce Oxford, of Lee's Summit, Mo along with grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Graveside services with Full Military Honors will be held at 10:00 AM Thursday, October 15th at Memorial Park Cemetery.

The graveside service will be officiated by Rev. Jim Barnett and the Military Honors will be rendered by the U. S. Navy and the American Legion Post 287 Honor Guard.

No family visitation will be held.

Arrangements are under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.