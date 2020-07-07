Clear

Leo Stanton "Stan" Hughes, 75

Visitation: Thursday, July 9th, 2020 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM @ Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. 3609 Frederick, St. Joseph, MO 64506. ■ Service: Thursday, July 9th, 2020 2:00 PM @ Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.

Posted: Jul 7, 2020 8:20 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Leo Stanton “Stan” Hughes 75, of Saint Joseph, passed away Monday, June 29, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born March 15, 1945 in St. Joseph, to Leo and Jessie Hughes of Faucett Missouri. He graduated from Faucett High School, University of West Florida and Northwest Missouri State University.

He served in the United States Navy from 1966 to 1971 and is a veteran of the Vietnam War. Stan was the recipient of the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Vietnam Service Medal and Good Conduct Medal. He was very proud of his military service.

Stan was self-employed as the owner and operator of Stan Hughes Accounting & Tax Practice for nearly 40 years. He prided himself on taking good care of his clients and enjoyed spending time with them. In his free time, Stan loved to go fishing, play golf and was a country music enthusiast.

Stan was preceded in death by his loving wife of 38 years, Joan Ellen Stuppy Hughes; father, Leo Francis Hughes; and mother, Jessie Stanton Hughes.

Survivors include: daughter Chelsea (Jide) Obinegbo; Riha Obinegbo his beloved granddaughter; Ashley Curry and countless loved ones.

Family will receive friends beginning at 12 p.m. Thursday July 9th, at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Farewell services with military honors will follow at 2 p.m. Services will be livestreamed.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be directed to: a VFW Post or American Legion Post of the donors choice.

