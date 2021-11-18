Leon A. Edrington, 45, Kansas City, Missouri, formerly of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Saturday, November 6, 2021.
He was born March 23, 1976, in Mountain Home, Idaho to Leonard and Janice (Feemster) Edrington.
Leon attended The Resurrection Catholic Church in Kansas City, Missouri.
He graduated from Bishop LeBlond High School in 1994 and later attended KU.
He enjoyed cooking, hunting, singing, listening to all genres of music, dogs and spending time with family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father; nephew, Gerrit Brinkman; maternal and paternal grandparents; and four uncles.
Survivors include his mother; sisters, Michelle Brinkman (Marty), Laura Lake; nephews, Blade Lake, Ryker Brinkman; niece, Lauradee Brinkman; numerous cousins, aunts, uncles, friends, and extended family
Graveside Farewell Services & Inurnment 1:00 P.M. Tuesday, Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the Wounded Warrior Project. The procession will leave from Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.
