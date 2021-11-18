Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Leon A. Edrington, 45

Leon A. Edrington, 45, Kansas City, Missouri, formerly of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Saturday, November 6, 2021.

Posted: Nov 18, 2021 2:43 PM

Leon A. Edrington, 45, Kansas City, Missouri, formerly of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Saturday, November 6, 2021.
He was born March 23, 1976, in Mountain Home, Idaho to Leonard and Janice (Feemster) Edrington.
Leon attended The Resurrection Catholic Church in Kansas City, Missouri.
He graduated from Bishop LeBlond High School in 1994 and later attended KU.
He enjoyed cooking, hunting, singing, listening to all genres of music, dogs and spending time with family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father; nephew, Gerrit Brinkman; maternal and paternal grandparents; and four uncles.
Survivors include his mother; sisters, Michelle Brinkman (Marty), Laura Lake; nephews, Blade Lake, Ryker Brinkman; niece, Lauradee Brinkman; numerous cousins, aunts, uncles, friends, and extended family
Graveside Farewell Services & Inurnment 1:00 P.M. Tuesday, Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the Wounded Warrior Project. The procession will leave from Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 40°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
41° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 34°
Savannah
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 40°
Cameron
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 43°
Atchison
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 41°
Clear skies will continue into the overnight hours as temperatures fall into the mid 20s. Tomorrow morning clouds will start to build back into the area. Winds will start to pick up as well with gusts up to 35 mph out of the south. Temperatures will slowly warm into the lower 50s tomorrow afternoon. Temperatures will stay fairly seasonal throughout the weekend with highs in the mid 50s. Winds will be slightly calmer on Saturday before picking up again Sunday. Another cold front will move through early next week dropping temperatures back into the 40s on Monday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories