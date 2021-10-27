Leon Pickens 83, of Atchison, Kansas passed away Saturday, October 9, 2021 in a Atchison Hospital. He was born July 13, 1938 in Louisville, Illinois, son of the late Cora & John Pickens. He worked in the Automotive field as a mechanic and salesman. Leon was preceded in death by his wife, Beverly Darlene Pickens, his parents, sister, Merle Foreman, and brothers, Gene, Keith, and James Pickens. He is survived by sons, Ronnie Pickens, Richard (Adrienne) Pickens, and Ramsey Pickens, daughter, Ricarda Pickens, 8 grandchildren, numerous great grandchildren, and a sister, Shirley Atchison. He will be cremated under the care of the Rupp Funeral Home.
