Clear
BREAKING NEWS Driver killed in officer-involved shooting in Livingston County Full Story
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Leon Robert Gruver, 68

Service: Sunday, February 9th, 2020 3:00 PM -5:00 PM @ The River Church. St. Joseph, MO. ■ Interment: Freeman Chapel Cemetery.

Posted: Mar 20, 2020 10:37 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Clarksdale, Mo.. . Leon Robert Gruver, age 68, of Clarksdale, Mo. passed away on Sunday, February 2, 2020 in St. Joseph, Mo.

Leon was born on May 22, 1951, in Atchison, Ks. to Robert and Barbara (Bush) Gruver. They preceded him in death.

He went to school in Atchison, graduating in 1969.

On June 27, 1981, he married Linda Tiller at the Clarksdale Christian Church.

Leon worked as a maintenance man for many years and really enjoyed auctioneering which he did for over 29 years. Leon loved his family, dogs, garage sales, flea markets and riding his motorcycle.

If there was ever something someone needed, they knew Leon could find it.
He is survived by his beloved wife Linda, of the home, nieces, Jennifer (Bob) Johnson, Sherri Seamster, brothers, Earl (Diane) Gruver, Carl Gruver, sisters, Margie (Scott) Bond, Mary Mercer, Linda Gruver, many other relatives and a host of friends.

An informal visitation and Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, February 9, 2020 from 3-5pm, at The River Church in St. Joseph. Christian inurnment will follow at a later date at Freeman Chapel Cemetery.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Turner Family Funeral Home of Stewartsville, Mo.

Memorials: may be made to the family in care of the Turner Family Funeral Home.

Online Condolences: turnerfamilyfuneral.com

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 24°
Maryville
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 19°
Savannah
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 24°
Cameron
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 24°
Fairfax
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 23°
A warm and windy day across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Thursday and temperatures warmed into the upper 60s and lower 70s. A strong cold front will make its way into the Midwest on Thursday night giving us a big cool down as we head into Friday morning. Temperatures on Friday will only make it into the mid to upper 30s for highs.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories