Leon Robert Gruver, 68

Clarksdale, Mo.. . Leon Robert Gruver, age 68, of Clarksdale, Mo. passed away on Sunday, February 2, 2020 in St. Joseph, Mo.

Leon was born on May 22, 1951, in Atchison, Ks. to Robert and Barbara (Bush) Gruver. They preceded him in death.

He went to school in Atchison, graduating in 1969.

On June 27, 1981, he married Linda Tiller at the Clarksdale Christian Church.

Leon worked as a maintenance man for many years and really enjoyed auctioneering which he did for over 29 years. Leon loved his family, dogs, garage sales, flea markets and riding his motorcycle.

If there was ever something someone needed, they knew Leon could find it.

He is survived by his beloved wife Linda, of the home, nieces, Jennifer (Bob) Johnson, Sherri Seamster, brothers, Earl (Diane) Gruver, Carl Gruver, sisters, Margie (Scott) Bond, Mary Mercer, Linda Gruver, many other relatives and a host of friends.

An informal visitation and Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, February 9, 2020 from 3-5pm, at The River Church in St. Joseph. Christian inurnment will follow at a later date at Freeman Chapel Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Turner Family Funeral Home of Stewartsville, Mo.

Memorials: may be made to the family in care of the Turner Family Funeral Home.

Online Condolences: turnerfamilyfuneral.com