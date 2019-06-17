Joyce's Obituary

Leona "Joyce" Brandon, 85, Savannah, MO; passed away Sunday, June 16, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Joyce was born on August 27, 1933 in Barnard, Missouri to the late Glen and Sylvia (Belcher) Rasco. She was a graduate of Rosendale High School.

Joyce was a devoted wife and proud mother of 5 and grandmother of 2 Eagle Scouts. She was a member of Rosendale Christian Church, and was an avid reader and crafter.

Joyce married Claude E. Brandon on June 26, 1955. They celebrated fifty-nine years of marriage, before he preceded her in death in 2014.

She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Belinda Jean Brandon; her son, Steve and grandson, Justin Brandon.

Joyce is survived by four sons, Jeff (Lori), Fox Lake, IL; Craig (Jenell) Lake Winnebago, MO; Mike (Marla), Spring Hill, TN; Rodney (Jenny) Buffalo Grove, IL; Joyce leaves behind 14 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren; sister, Joan Acklin.

Services 1:00 PM Thursday, June 20, 2019 at Heaton-Bowman-Smith Savannah Chapel, where the family will receive friends 1 hour prior to the service. Interment Savannah Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Kansas City Hospice House 12000 Wornall Rd. Kansas City, MO 64145.