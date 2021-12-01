Clear
Leona Lilly Ann Ebling, 84

Leona Lilly Ann Ebling 84, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Friday, November 26, 2021 at her home.

Posted: Dec 1, 2021 11:50 AM

Leona Lilly Ann Ebling 84, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Friday, November 26, 2021 at her home. She was born September 8, 1937 in Fillmore, MO, daughter of the late Leona and Johnnie Pettijohn. She graduated from Missouri Western State College. She worked at health care industry as a caregiver, and also worked at C.A.S.A. Leona was a member of Souls Harbor Pentecostal Church. Leona was very talented, she was an author of 2 novels, one on her life, the other a love story, she also wrote poetry, songs, and played the piano at Church. She will be sadly missed by her family and church family. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Charles Ebling Sr., granddaughter, Amanda Snethen Arnold, great granddaughter, Alia, seven brothers, Charles, James, Lester, Clyde, Ralph, John P, and Forrest, two sisters, Dolly Shaw, and Mary Ann Decker. Survivors include, sons, Charles Ebling Jr. (Brandy Stringhan), John Ebling, and Walter (Terry) Ebling, daughters, Nancy Thompson, and Charlene (Rev. Daniel) Brown, brother Floyd Pettijohn, 24 grandchildren, 43 great grandchildren, and extended family; Debra Ebling, Cindy DeSpain, Tammy Tracy, Laura Nutt, Rick Thompson, Autumn Westcott, Ronde Hall, and Don Coker.
Funeral services: 2:00 pm, Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at the Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor Danny Brown officiating, The family will receive friends from 5-8:00 PM on Monday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the King Hill Cemetery. Memorials are requested to the Souls Harbor Pentecostal Church. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.

