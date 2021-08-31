Leona Mae (Ringold) Greever, 89, of Stanberry, MO, passed away on Monday, August 2, 2021, at the Parkdale Manor, Maryville, MO.

Leona was born at the Old St. Francis Hospital in Maryville, on February 29, 1932. Her parents were Oland E. and Audrey Leona (Birkenholz) Ringold.

She attended grades K-12 and graduated in 1950 from Horace Mann High School, Maryville. She then received her BS in Education from Northwest Missouri State Teachers College, in Maryville.

On March 1, 1951, at the First United Methodist Church in Maryville, Leona was united in marriage to R. Max Greever.

Leona first taught in Hopkins, MO, before moving to Madison, MO, while Leona taught in Moberly, MO. In 1969 the family moved to Stanberry.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Max, in 2019, and her daughter, Carol Ann Brown, in 2017.

Leona was a member of the Stanberry United Methodist Church, and also had attended the First United Methodist Church, Maryville.

Her memberships included the DAR, in Maryville. The MSTA, the NEA (National Education Assoc.), and the Retired Teachers Association, Maryville.

She is survived by her daughter, Nancy (Jeff) Farlow, Maryville, MO; her sister Rosellyn Voggesser, Maryville, MO; 5 grandchildren: Lexy Myers, Lauren (Ted) Hindman, Jack Brown, Michael Farlow, and Brittany Farlow.

Funeral services will be at 10:00 AM, Monday, August 9, 2021, at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, MO. The burial will follow in the Oak Hill Cemetery, Maryville.

The family will receive friends from 4-6:00 PM, Sunday, August 8, 2021, at the Bram Funeral Home.

Memorials are suggested to the Stanberry United Methodist Church, or the First United Methodist Church, Maryville.