Leonard Amos Smith 90, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, January 25, 2021 at his home. He was born January 23, 1931 in Easton, MO son of the late Nellie (Myer) and Charles L. Smith. He graduated from Benton High School class of 1949 where he played varsity football and basketball. He served in the United States Marine Corp and is a veteran of the Korean War where he was awarded the purple heart for wounds sustained in action. On December 18, 1953 he married Mary J VanVickle at the Trinity Methodist Church. They celebrated their 67th anniversary this past December 2020. Early in their marriage, Leonard was a carpenter ... designing and building a home for Mary and his children: Gregory L. (Suzanne) Smith of St. Joseph, MO, Joby L (Harold "Ben" ) Sadler of Ponca City, OK and Julie Kay Staggs of Agency, MO. Additional survivors include his seven grandchildren, sixteen great grandchildren, one great-great granddaughter and other nieces and nephews whom he dearly loved. Leonard worked for the United States Postal Service as a Postal Carrier for 35 years actually working on his home route at the end of his career. He loved gardening growing green beans, potatoes, onions, carrots, black raspberries and apples from his apple tree. He had a very green thumb, even planting a tomato stake that sprouted leaves. He enjoyed spending time with his family, refereeing many ball games for the city schools. He also taught reading for 17 years for the Hosea Elementary 1st grade. He was a quiet, deeply patriotic man ... sometimes fun and an adored uncle, husband, father, and grandpa. Leonard was a former member of the Patee Park Baptist Church, the King Hill Baptist Church for 43 years, and the Frederick Blvd Baptist Church since 1998. Leonard was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Charles and Floyd Smith, sisters Lavina Mae Martin and Betty Ralaford. He will be missed by all that knew him.

Funeral services: 10:00 am, Saturday, January 30, 2021 at Rupp Funeral Home, Rev. Greg Smith officiating, The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Friday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Mount Hope Cemetery . Memorials are requested to the Frederick Boulevard Baptist Church. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com <http://www.ruppfuneral.com/>.