Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Leonard Charles Taylor, 79

Leonard Charles Taylor, 79, of Clarksdale, Missouri, passed away Saturday, February 6, 2021 at his home in Clarksdale.

Posted: Feb 12, 2021 3:33 PM

Leonard Charles Taylor, 79, of Clarksdale, Missouri, passed away Saturday, February 6, 2021 at his home in Clarksdale. He was born July 30, 1941 in Charles City, IA, son of Florence and Guy Taylor. Jim was a long time truck driver, having worked for Affiliated Foods, and later Roger Powell Trucking and Jim Fender Trucking. Leonard loved raising and showing horses and mules. Having showed one of his Mules winning Grand Champion in Missouri. Leonard was of the Methodist faith. Leonard was preceded in death by his parents. Survivors include his longtime friend and companion, Cathy Sprague of Clarksdale, MO, brother, Loren (Kathy) Taylor of Quincy, IL, 2 nephews, Jason and Mark Taylor, and niece, Jill Taylor.
Mr. Taylor has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, February 13, 2021 at Castle Bridge Event Center, 8403 US Highway 59 South, St. Joseph. Friends will gather following the service until 7:00 p.m. at Castle Bridge.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Cloudy
wxIcon
Hi: 4° Lo: -3°
Feels Like: -18°
Clarinda
Cloudy
-2° wxIcon
Hi: 0° Lo: -4°
Feels Like: -22°
St. Joseph
Cloudy
wxIcon
Hi: 2° Lo: -3°
Feels Like: -18°
Chillicothe/Agri
Cloudy
wxIcon
Hi: 4° Lo: -4°
Feels Like: -10°
Falls City
Mostly Cloudy
-1° wxIcon
Hi: 0° Lo: -4°
Feels Like: -20°
The cold wind chills are expected to stay with us across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas with wind chills around 10 below expected by Friday morning. A Wind chill Advisory is in effect for Friday with values in the -15 to -25 degree range. Another round of light snow is expected for the region Friday morning and Friday night. Bitterly cold temperatures will continue through the entire week, and beyond, with wind chill values frequently going well below zero each morning.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories