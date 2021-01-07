Leonard David Schussler, 79, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, December 17, 2020.

He was born July 14, 1941 in St. Joseph, Missouri to John and Wilma (Morris) Schussler.

Leonard married Wanita Fern Jackson November 17, 1961. She preceded him in death March of 2008.

He was a member of Francis Street First United Methodist Church and Eagles Lodge.

Leonard enjoyed cars and spending time with his grandchildren.

He was also preceded in death by his sons, Leonard David Schussler, Jr., Bradley Schussler; and his parents.

Survivors include sons, Daryl Schussler, Stuart Schussler (Suzette), Doug Schussler (Amy); grandchildren, Zackery and Emily Schussler; brother, Lowell D. Schussler; numerous nieces and nephews.

Farewell Services 3:00 P.M. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 1:30 to 2:30 P.M. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Friends of the Animal Shelter. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.