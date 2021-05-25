Clear
Leonard Dean Motley, 63

Leonard Dean Motley, 63, of Cameron, passed away May 4, 2021.

Posted: May 25, 2021 2:27 PM

He was born in Clinton, Missouri on November 22, 1957 to James and Catherine (Boviaches) Motley.

Leonard worked for Barlow Trucking at the time of his death. He loved the outdoors; enjoyed fishing and spending time with his family.

He is preceded by his parents, James and Catherine Motley, and 2 brothers, Larry Motley and Paul Motley.
Survivors: wife, Melissa Motley; 3 sons, Jared Motley, Justin (Crystal) Motley and Jeremy Motley; daughter, Jessica Motley; 10 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren; and sister, Susan Wyatt.

Services are pending.
Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com
Arrangements by Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, MO

Temperatures are on the mild side this morning in the mid to upper 60s. Today we will have the chance for scattered showers and a few thunderstorms mainly during the afternoon and evening hours. Wednesday looks to be a dry day with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the mid 80s. Rain and thunderstorm chances will return early Thursday morning with the possibility for a few stronger storms. A cold front will move through the area Friday bringing cooler weather for the weekend. Conditions look to stay dry through most of the weekend with rain chances returning early next week.
