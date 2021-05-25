Cameron, Missouri- Leonard Dean Motley, 63, of Cameron, passed away May 4, 2021.

He was born in Clinton, Missouri on November 22, 1957 to James and Catherine (Boviaches) Motley.

Leonard worked for Barlow Trucking at the time of his death. He loved the outdoors; enjoyed fishing and spending time with his family.

He is preceded by his parents, James and Catherine Motley, and 2 brothers, Larry Motley and Paul Motley.

Survivors: wife, Melissa Motley; 3 sons, Jared Motley, Justin (Crystal) Motley and Jeremy Motley; daughter, Jessica Motley; 10 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren; and sister, Susan Wyatt.

Services are pending.

Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com

Arrangements by Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, MO