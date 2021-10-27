Leonard Franklin “Frank” Wilson, 59

Frank Wilson, a resident of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away on October 15, 2021. Frank was son of John Franklin Wilson, Sr. and Shirley Ann Wilson. Frank was born February 11, 1962, and raised in Saint Joseph, Missouri where he attended Central High School.
Frank was an avid carpenter and mechanic. He loved riding his Harley every chance he got, collecting watches and spending time watching NASCAR with his dog Athena.
Frank is preceded in death by his father John Wilson, Sr. and sister Anna Johnson. He is survived by his mother Shirley Wilson; Daughter Veronica Leidy/Bever, Son-in-law Ryan Bever, grand children Jalynn Leidy, Tucker Leidy, & Bralie Pedersen; Daughter Janell Carr, Son-in-law Charles Carr, grand children Myles Kline, Ulysses Kline & Aurora Carr; Daughter Tamara Meisinger, Son-in-law Adam Meisinger, granddaughter Gracie Meisinger; and his sibling John Wilson Jr.
The family will hold a visitation at Meierhoffer Funeral Home at 5005 Frederick Ave. Saint Joseph, Mo 64506 Wednesday October 27, 2021, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com
