Leonard Furst, 91

Visitation: Wednesday, January 8th, 2020 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM @ Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home. 1010 Highway 71 South, Savannah, MO 64485. ■ Service: Thursday, January 9th, 2020 10:00 AM @ Rosendale Christian Church. 9976 MO-48, Rosendale, MO 64483. ■ Burial: Thursday, January 9th, 2020. 8001 Cty Rd 151, Savannah, MO 64151.

Posted: Jan 10, 2020 2:23 PM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Leonard Furst, 91, of Rosendale, passed away Sunday, January 5, 2019 at Laverna Village in Savannah, MO. He was born to Harold A. and Ethel Brewer Furst at the family home near Rosendale, Missouri March 21, 1928.

He is survived by his wife Louanne and three children: Jeannie Gail Barboza (Bob), Linda Sue Atkins (Randy), and Greg Leonard (Patricia) and brothers Earl and Ralph.

Leonard graduated from Rosendale High School in 1946. He married his high school sweetheart on December 26, 1948. They had a caring home for 71 years. They have 6 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren. Time spent with family was his greatest joy.

Most of his workdays were spent farming or building houses. He went on several mission trips to help rebuild homes for others in need. He enjoyed his Piper airplane and gave many exciting rides to neighborhood children. Leonard was very active in community service projects. He served on the boards of the Rosendale Christian Church, Andrew County Mutual Insurance, North Andrew School, PWSD #3, and Farmer’s State Bank. He was a member of the Rosendale Christian Church and a 50 year member of the Rosendale Lions Club and Moila Temple.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the Rosendale Christian Church on Thursday, January 9th, 2020 at 10:00am. Family will receive visitors at Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home on Wednesday, January 8th, 2020 from 5-8pm. Interment will be in Bennett Lane Cemetery. Memorial contribution can be made to the Rosendale Christian Church.

