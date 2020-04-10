Leonard G. “Lenny” Schaeffer, 70, went to be with his God on April 9, 2020 at Oakridge of Plattsburg. He is formally from Sentinel Butte, ND.

Lenny was a substitute grandpa, friend or confidante to the kids at the Co-Op in Wilbaux, MT and to his “girls” at St. Benedict’s in Dickenson, ND. Lenny built a very strong bond with most, if not all of them. You would never see him out and about without his cowboy hat on.

He was preceded in death by his parents Theodore “Ted” and Melva (Hamilton) Schaeffer.

Lenny will be greatly missed by his sister Penny Obrigewich, Wilbaux, MT; his children Nathan Schaeffer, Hamilton, MO, Staci (Kevin) Ireland, Trenton, MO and Candice (Lee) Hanks, Gower. MO; grandchildren Natalie and Blake Schaeffer, Taurren (Jacob) Bottcher, Trisha (Ivan) Greenwood, Trent (Cassie) Ireland, and Allyson and Matthew Hanks; great-grandchildren Emilyn, Elkie, Rex, Nellie, Naason, Grace and Macklyn; nephews Beau, Ryan, Clay, Shane, Dakota and Dalton; other relatives and many friends.

No services will be held.

Arrangements by Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Gower.