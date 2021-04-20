Clear
BREAKING NEWS St. Joseph police officer charged with assaulting a prisoner Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Leonard "Joe" Joseph Kieser, 56

Leonard Joseph "Joe" Kieser, 56, of Easton, MO, died Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at the family farm.

Posted: Apr 20, 2021 11:32 AM

Leonard Joseph "Joe" Kieser, 56, of Easton, MO, died Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at the family farm.

Joe was born September 16, 1964 in St. Joseph, to Leonard Eugene and Helen Louise (Moore) Kieser.

He loved to ride his Harley and was an avid Kansas City Chiefs fan.

Survivors include daughters Hilary Alexandria Kieser, Jennifer Helen Kieser; ex wife Julie Kieser; two sisters, Jean Jaster (David), June Powell (Jon); sister-in-law, Doris Kieser; aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, other relatives and friends; and his dog Bandit.

Preceding Joe in death were his parents and two brothers Johnnie and J.W. Kieser.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Ebenezer United Methodist Church or to a charity of the donor's choice.

Visitation will be Saturday, April 17, 2021 from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Services will follow at 2:00 pm at the funeral home. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
39° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 31°
Clarinda
Cloudy
39° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 32°
St. Joseph
Mostly Cloudy
39° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 31°
Chillicothe/Agri
Partly Cloudy
39° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 33°
Falls City
Cloudy
40° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 34°
Snow showers have pushed into the area overnight and continue this morning. Surface temperatures for the most part remain above freezing so accumulations will land mostly on elevated and grassy surfaces. Expect slushy and possibly slick roads through the morning commute. Snow showers will taper off later this morning. Skies will slowly clear throughout the rest of the day with temperatures warming into the mid to upper 40s. Conditions look to dry out and slowly warm throughout the next few days. Rain chances will return mainly through the morning hours on Friday with temperatures back in the 60s. Temperatures will continue to warm through the weekend with highs back in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Temperatures will be close to 80s for the beginning of next week under mostly sunny skies.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories