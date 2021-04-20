Leonard "Joe" Joseph Kieser, 56

Leonard Joseph "Joe" Kieser, 56, of Easton, MO, died Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at the family farm.

Joe was born September 16, 1964 in St. Joseph, to Leonard Eugene and Helen Louise (Moore) Kieser.

He loved to ride his Harley and was an avid Kansas City Chiefs fan.

Survivors include daughters Hilary Alexandria Kieser, Jennifer Helen Kieser; ex wife Julie Kieser; two sisters, Jean Jaster (David), June Powell (Jon); sister-in-law, Doris Kieser; aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, other relatives and friends; and his dog Bandit.

Preceding Joe in death were his parents and two brothers Johnnie and J.W. Kieser.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Ebenezer United Methodist Church or to a charity of the donor's choice.

Visitation will be Saturday, April 17, 2021 from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Services will follow at 2:00 pm at the funeral home. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery.