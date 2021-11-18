Leonard “Lenny” Albert Anderson, 78 years old, passed away on Monday, October 25, 2021 in Hayward, Wisconsin. In his words, in theatrical terms, “I had a great run in this thing called life.” Born October 13, 1943 to Cleo “Bus” Anderson and Evelyn Marie Anderson in St. Joseph, Missouri, Lenny accepted all challenges and excelled at most anything thrown his way.

He attended Neely Elementary School in St. Joe and Lafayette High School, where he was Student Body President in his senior year. He was a longtime boy Scout participant, reaching the rank of Eagle and served on the staff of Boy Scout Camp Geiger several years, where he earned the rank of Sachem in The Tribe of Mic-O-Say.

He graduated from St. Joseph Junior College, where he was President of his sophomore class and, during that time, was chosen alternate appointee to Annapolis by President Richard Nixon. He attended Missouri University in Columbia, Missouri, and Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville.

Lenny joined the United States Army in March 1965, attended Officer Candidate School in Fort Benning, Georgia and spend one year in Vietnam, where he was awarded the Bronze Star for his service as Infantry Platoon Leader and, upon returning to the United States, earned the rank of Captain and served as a Brigade S2 (Intelligence) staff officer during the 1968 civil rights uprising in Chicago.

Subsequently, he earned Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees from the University of South Dakota and a Master of Fine Arts degree from Southern Methodist University in Dallas, Texas.

Possibly the time he most enjoyed during his lifetime were the years as Managing Director of The Black Hills Playhouse in Custer State Park, South Dakota and then as Executive Director of The Little Theater on the Square in Sullivan, Illinois. He touched many young aspiring actors, actresses, musicians, and technical theater personnel and interacted with many professional artists during those years, urging all to aspire to achieve the best in their chosen fields of endeavor. And he worked hard to bring the greatest theater productions to the many audiences in the communities where he worked.

He spent his early retirement years owning and managing Forest Moon Bed and Breakfast in Hayward, Wisconsin with his wife, Carol.

Those that knew Lenny closely knew him (in spite of his “always in command” and sometimes gruff attitude) to be a kind, gentle and loving man.

Lenny was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, William D. “Bill” Anderson. Survivors include his loving wife, Carol, Hayward, WI; stepdaughter, Michelle (Tony) Pals, Teutopolis, IL; sister, Betty Huston, St. Joseph, MO; sister, Susan (Jim) Heidebrecht, Greenville, SC; brother, Mark (Penny) Anderson, Owasso, OK; several step-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.

May his soul rest in peace forever!

Farewell Services and Public Livestream 1:00 P.M. Saturday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service. The family suggests memorial donations to the Black Hills Playhouse, P.O. Box 2513, Rapid City, SD 57709. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.