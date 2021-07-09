Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Leonard Louie Leimbach, 85

Leonard Louie Leimbach, 85 of St. Joseph, passed away July 3, 2021.

Posted: Jul 9, 2021 8:42 AM

Leonard Louie Leimbach, 85 of St. Joseph, passed away July 3, 2021.

He was born on May 7, 1936 in Clinton County, Missouri to John and Irma Leimbach. Leonard grew up on a farm where he was raised as one of nine brothers and sisters. He attended Plattsburg High School and was very active in sports before enlisting in the Air Force where he served from 1956 to 1960 and was stationed in Korea and Ft. Worth.

Leonard then married Glenda Roy on January, 23, 1960 in Ft. Worth, TX. They then started a family with oldest daughter Vicki, son John, and youngest daughter Karen.

He started a career in electronics working at General Dynamics in Ft. Worth TX, on Atlas missiles in Lincoln NE, the Space Program in Decatur AL, and Bell Helicopter in Texas before ultimately joining TWA. Leonard retired from TWA after 34 years in 1996.

Leonard enjoyed many activities including hunting, fishing, playing cards and being an avid and accomplished golfer. Above all, he cherished his 61 years married to the love of his life Glenda and spending time with his family and was very proud of his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife Glenda; children Vicki (Greg) Finch, John (Michelle) Leimbach, Karen (Curtis) Coble; grandchildren Jamie (Matt) Svoboda, Derek Bloxom, Phillip Leimbach, Cole (Carsyn) Leimbach, Kasey Coble, Kylee (Brandon) Ward, Courtney Coble; great grandchildren Evelynne, Margaret and Leonard Svoboda, Campbell Ward and McCoy Leimbach.

Siblings include: Robert Leimbach, JC Leimbach, Carrie Psyhogios, Helen Zech, Barbara (Ed) Coon, David (Diane) Leimbach, Donna Johnson and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceeded in death by his parents John and Irma Leimbach and brother Charles Leimbach.

The family will receive friends 10:00 - 11:00 AM, Wednesday at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel followed by a Memorial Service at 11:00 AM.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to Duncan Hills Golf Course in Savannah, Mo, in Leonard's honor.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 96° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 74°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 75°
Savannah
Partly Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 74°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 73°
Atchison
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 71°
Heat and humidity return to the area today with highs in the low to mid 90s. Today heat index values will likely be between 100-103. Most of today will be dry, but late tonight into the overnight hours, shower and thunderstorm chances will return. A few storms could be on the strong to severe side tonight into early tomorrow morning. Scattered thunderstorms will continue off and on on Saturday, but the risk for severe weather looks to shift to our south. Conditions will slowly dry out on Sunday but a few isolated showers and rumbles of thunder will still be possible across the area. Temperatures will be cooler this weekend with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Next week looks to start off dry with temperatures remaining below average.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories