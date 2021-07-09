Leonard Louie Leimbach, 85 of St. Joseph, passed away July 3, 2021.

He was born on May 7, 1936 in Clinton County, Missouri to John and Irma Leimbach. Leonard grew up on a farm where he was raised as one of nine brothers and sisters. He attended Plattsburg High School and was very active in sports before enlisting in the Air Force where he served from 1956 to 1960 and was stationed in Korea and Ft. Worth.

Leonard then married Glenda Roy on January, 23, 1960 in Ft. Worth, TX. They then started a family with oldest daughter Vicki, son John, and youngest daughter Karen.

He started a career in electronics working at General Dynamics in Ft. Worth TX, on Atlas missiles in Lincoln NE, the Space Program in Decatur AL, and Bell Helicopter in Texas before ultimately joining TWA. Leonard retired from TWA after 34 years in 1996.

Leonard enjoyed many activities including hunting, fishing, playing cards and being an avid and accomplished golfer. Above all, he cherished his 61 years married to the love of his life Glenda and spending time with his family and was very proud of his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife Glenda; children Vicki (Greg) Finch, John (Michelle) Leimbach, Karen (Curtis) Coble; grandchildren Jamie (Matt) Svoboda, Derek Bloxom, Phillip Leimbach, Cole (Carsyn) Leimbach, Kasey Coble, Kylee (Brandon) Ward, Courtney Coble; great grandchildren Evelynne, Margaret and Leonard Svoboda, Campbell Ward and McCoy Leimbach.

Siblings include: Robert Leimbach, JC Leimbach, Carrie Psyhogios, Helen Zech, Barbara (Ed) Coon, David (Diane) Leimbach, Donna Johnson and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceeded in death by his parents John and Irma Leimbach and brother Charles Leimbach.

The family will receive friends 10:00 - 11:00 AM, Wednesday at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel followed by a Memorial Service at 11:00 AM.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to Duncan Hills Golf Course in Savannah, Mo, in Leonard's honor.