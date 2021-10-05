Clear
Leroy Thomas Hargrave, 84

Posted: Oct 5, 2021

Cameron, Missouri- Leroy Thomas Hargrave, 84, passed away October 1, 2021.
He was born August 1, 1937 in Cameron, Missouri to Charles and Dorothy (Whiteaker) Hargrave.
Leroy was a manager for Associated Wholesale Groceries in Kansas City, Kansas, until retiring.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Dorothy; wife, Mary and son, Steve.
Survivors: 2 daughters, Linda (John) Johnson, Knoxville, Missouri and Cynthia (Bill) Williams, Cameron, Missouri; 6 grandchildren, Amanda L. Miller, Brian T. Hargrave, Laura D. Brewer, Joseph Deperalta, Brenton Williams, and Maryjaine Williams; 8 great-grandchildren; 2 brothers, Wayne (Sandra) Hargrave, Lees Summit, Missouri and Marvin (Rosemary) Hargrave, Richmond, Missouri; daughter-in-law, Jana Hargrave, Gladstone, Missouri.

There will be a private family service.

Temperatures will be slightly cooler today with highs in the mid 70s under mostly sunny skies. A few clouds will start to build into the area during the evening and overnight hours. Wednesday will be a similar day with a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures in the mid 70s. Temperatures will start to warm up by the second half of the week with highs in the 80s by Friday. A cold front will move through Sunday giving us rain chances and a return to seasonal temperatures.
