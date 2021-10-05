Cameron, Missouri- Leroy Thomas Hargrave, 84, passed away October 1, 2021.

He was born August 1, 1937 in Cameron, Missouri to Charles and Dorothy (Whiteaker) Hargrave.

Leroy was a manager for Associated Wholesale Groceries in Kansas City, Kansas, until retiring.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Dorothy; wife, Mary and son, Steve.

Survivors: 2 daughters, Linda (John) Johnson, Knoxville, Missouri and Cynthia (Bill) Williams, Cameron, Missouri; 6 grandchildren, Amanda L. Miller, Brian T. Hargrave, Laura D. Brewer, Joseph Deperalta, Brenton Williams, and Maryjaine Williams; 8 great-grandchildren; 2 brothers, Wayne (Sandra) Hargrave, Lees Summit, Missouri and Marvin (Rosemary) Hargrave, Richmond, Missouri; daughter-in-law, Jana Hargrave, Gladstone, Missouri.

There will be a private family service.