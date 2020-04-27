Leroy Wilson

1946-2020

Leroy Wilson, 73, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020.

He was born August 17, 1946 in Wathena, Kansas.

Leroy married Karen Ann Jennings August 9, 1969. She survives of the home.

He was a member of First Baptist Church where he served as Deacon for 32 years. Leroy was a volunteer at Gods Mountain for over 25 years and also a driver for Faith and Action for over 5 years.

He enjoyed cooking, gardening, fishing, spending time with his family but most of all sharing his love of God through his interaction with others.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Ivah (Roberts) Wilson; brother, Francis Vernon; infant brother; sister, Wanda Lee Wilson.

Additional survivors include daughter, Elizabeth Pettyjohn (Billy); stepsons, Harold White (Sue) and Odis White; 3 granddaughters; 4 great-grandsons; brothers, William Gene Wilson (Flora), Martin W. Wilson; sister, Geneva Joyce Blackburn (Lonnie); numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Private Farewell Services & Public Livestream 3:00 P.M. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. Mr. Wilson’s door will be open to the public 1:00 to 7:00 P.M. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.