Lesa J. Myer (Griggs), 55, Kansas City, Missouri, formerly of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, May 24, 2021.

She was born January 20, 1966 to Willis C. and Janice E. (DeLong) Griggs, Jr.

Lesa married Todd Myer on January 15, 1983. He survives of the home. They spent the first four years of marriage with Todd in the United States Air Force, then they moved back to St. Joseph in April 1987 and moved to Kansas City in June 2006.

She was a graduate of Missouri Western State University with a B.S. in graphic art. She was a professional photographer for several years with a gifted eye. She loved all aspects of art, with a true joy of photographing, drawing/sketching, and painting, as well as music.

Lesa loved being able to take care of and cook delicious meals for her family and spending quality time with her grandchildren. She loved nature. She was always spending time with her kids running, riding bikes or hiking in the woods. She was always looking for the perfect photo. She also enjoyed playing tennis with her family.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Agnes and Willis (Clark) Griggs, Sr. and Hazel and Willie DeLong; mother, Janice Hamilton; brother, Rodney Griggs; and stepmother, Norma Griggs.

Survivors include her husband; father, Willis Griggs, Jr.; daughter, Jamie Hass (Rickie); son, Todd Myer, Jr. (Micah); two beautiful granddaughters, Kaylie and Brielle Hass; three wonderful grandsons, Lane, Jordan and Cameron Myer; sister, Sherry Henderson; brother, Lyle Lindley (Tracy); stepsisters, Kay Phillippe and Marcia Velazquez; stepbrother, Marc Smith; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly.

Farewell Services 3:00 P.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to St. Peter Lutheran Church in St. Joseph.