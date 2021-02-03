Clear
Lesia Tatro, 56

Lesia Tatro, 56, of St. Joseph, died January 29,. 2021.

Lesia Tatro, 56, of St. Joseph, died January 29,. 2021. Lesia was born January 5, 1965, in Norfolk, VA, to Andrew and Judith (Glunt) Phillips.

She had worked as a med tech and nurse's aide in various nursing homes in the area.

Leisia married John Tatro on October 16, 1997 in St. Joseph and he survives. Also surviving are her children, Aleisha Chandler, Anthony Chandler, Dallas Phillips; several grandchildren; a brother Danny Phillips; a sister Mickey Taylor; other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Lesia was an artist and enjoyed crocheting. She had donated several hats to the prenatal unit and local hospitals. She enjoyed her grandkids, family was always first in her life and she was a very loving person. She will be missed by all.

Memorial contributions may be made to a cancer fund of the donor's choice.

There are no services scheduled at this time. Arrangements by Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.

Skies are expected to remain clear tonight and into Wednesday morning. Sunshine for much of the area by Wednesday afternoon and that will allow temperatures to warm up into the mid to upper 50's Temperatures will start to cool down as we end the week with highs only in the 30's.
