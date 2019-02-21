Lesley Allen Robertson October 4, 1952 - February 20, 2019

Lesley Allen Robertson 63, of Saint Joseph, Missouri passed away Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at his home. He was born October 4, 1952 in Washington, DC, son of the late Louise Marie (Boccabella) and James Henry Robertson. He graduated from High Point High School, Beltsville, MD class of 1971, and Pikes Peak Community College, Colorado Springs, CO. He married Terry Babcock on February 18, 1961 in St. Joseph, MO, and she survives of the home. He retired from the United States Army as a Sgt 1st Class, and is a veteran of the Gulf War serving in Kuwait. He was a Police officer with the University of Virginia State Police for 15 years. He enjoyed fishing and traveling, but most especially spending time with his grandchildren. Lesley and was a member of Grace Evangelical Church, and the VFW Post 6760, and he was the past Quarter Master.

Survivors include: wife, Terry Ann Robertson of the home, sons, Ricky (Amanda) Roach, Plattsburg, MO, Danny (Calli) Roach, St. Joseph, MO, and Brice Robertson of Pennsylvania, daughter, Stephanie Roach, St. Joseph, MO, seven grandchildren: Brooke Mason, Caleb, Ryan, Emme, Addie, Hadley, and Kaylee Roach, brother, Jim Robertson, The Villages, FL, sister, Julie Sweet, Lake Anna, VA, and his aunt, Cecelia "Suz" Kirch, also of Virginia.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Wednesday at the Rupp Funeral Home. Memorials Services: 11 AM Thursday, Rupp Chapel, the Inurnment with Military Honors will follow the Memorials Services at the Leavenworth National Cemetery. Memorials are requested to the Cancer Center. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.