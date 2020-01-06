Clear

Lesley "Junior" Shelton, 87

Visitation: Friday, January 3rd, 2020 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM @ Harman-Rohde Funeral Home. 310 Fremont St., Wathena, KS 66090. Service: Saturday, January 4th, 2020 1:00 PM @ First Southern Baptist Church. 1851 190th Rd., Wathena, KS 66090.

ST. JOSEPH, MISSOURI - Lesley "Junior" Shelton 87 of St. Joseph, Missouri passed away December 31, 2019, at his home surrounded by his family.

Lesley was born on January 20, 1932 in Troy, Kansas. He was a lifelong resident of Troy, moving to St. Joseph in 1993.

Lesley served in the Korean War. Lesley was a member of First Southern Baptist Church of Blair, Kansas. He was also a member of the VFW #5581 in Wathena, Kansas, and the American Legion Post #55, in Troy, Kansas. He worked as a molder for Atchison Castings until retirement at the age of 62. He enjoyed visiting with his kids and grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his father Carl Shelton, mother Petronel Clary, step-dad Hobert Clary, step-mom Mary Rose Shelton & brother Dwain Shelton.

Lesley is survived by wife of 63 years, Letha of the home. Son Michael; daughters Nancy Goodwin (Terry), Diana Livingston all of St. Joseph, Missouri. Brothers Gary Clary (Gail), Kenny Shelton, Troy, Kansas; Rick Shelton (Mary) of Arizona. Sisters, Pam Lehmer (Mark) Mound City, Missouri; Betty Schreiner, Gladstone, Missouri; Carolee Harring, Falls City, Nebraska. Granddaughters Megan, Leslie, Traci (Tyler) Kaylee & Abbee. Grandsons, Bryson (Kathrin), Justin; great-granddaughters; Sadie, Jaelynn, Jalysse, Kinzlie; great-grandsons; Jett, Camden, Boden, Kolbie; great-great-granddaughter, Maddie; great-great-grandsons Cie, Kayson, Jaxson, Maverick and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

FUNERAL: Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 1:00 pm.

At: First Southern Baptist Church in Blair, Kansas

Visitation: family will receive friends from 6-8 pm, Friday evening January 3, at Harman-Rohde Funeral Home, Wathena, Kansas where friends may call after 9:00 am Friday.

Memorials: First Southern Baptist Church and Alzheimer's Association

