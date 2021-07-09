Clear
Leslie "Diane" Esely, 69

Leslie “Diane” Esely, 69, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Saturday, June 19, 2021.

Diane was born to Lloyd and LaVonne Dowden on December 2, 1951 in St. Joseph, Missouri. She lived here all of her life and attended Central High School and Northwest Missouri State College.
Diane was a member of Brookdale Presbyterian Church.
She married Frank K. Esely on February 24, 1973. Diane worked as an Administrative Secretary before retirement after 22 years in the St. Joseph School District. She also worked prior to that at St. Joseph Toyota/Jeep/Eagle, Casey Meyers Ford, and Imperial Oil.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Diane is survived by her husband, Frank; son, Brett Esely and wife Kate, St. Joseph; two grandchildren, Dax and Ashtyn, St. Joseph; one brother, Larry Dowden and wife Cindy, Omaha, NE; two nieces, Shannon Thoendel and husband Martin, Omaha, NE, Courtney Wheeler and husband Matt, Kansas City, MO; and six great nephews and nieces.
Private Graveside Service & Inurnment at a later date, Whispering Pines Cremation Gardens at St. Joseph Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Humane Society or the St. Joseph School District Foundation. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

