Leslie E Howell Horner, 93

Leslie E Howell Horner, the only child of Frank and Etta Gibson Howell was born November 27, 1927 in Highland, Kansas and passed away December 25, 2020 at Wathena Health Care, Wathena, Kansas. Leslie graduated from Troy, Kansas High School in 1945. She worked as a telephone operator in Troy during high school and for a few years after that and eventually quit to raise her family.

Leslie and Robert (Bob) Horner were married on July 5,1945 in Hiawatha, Kansas. Bob proceeded her in death on November 15, 2007. She was also proceeded in death by her parents. Survivors include her daughter, Sandra (Eldon) Umbarger of Rochester, Indiana and son, Robert Dennis Horner of St. Joseph, Missouri. Additional survivors include grandchildren Kenneth Umbarger, Kyle Umbarger, Brandi Keling, Robert J.Horner and eight great-grandchildren.

Graveside service: 10:00 A.M., Tuesday, December 29, 2020

At the Mount Olive Cemetery, Troy, Kansas.

There is no scheduled viewing or visitation.

Memorials: Wathena Nursing & Rehabilitation Center Activity Fund.

Harman-Rohde Funeral Home in Troy, Kansas in charge of arrangements.

