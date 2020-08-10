Clear
Leslie Hubbard, 65

Service: Thursday, August 13th, 2020 11:00 AM @ Hixson-Klein Funeral Home. 104 Mill Street, Smithville, MO 64089.

Posted: Aug 10, 2020 11:34 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Leslie Hubbard, 65, of Edgerton, MO passed away, August 6, 2020.

He was born on November 15, 1954 to Charles Abner and Minnie Elsie (Worthy) Hubbard in Smithville, MO. Les grew up and attended school in Smithville.

On April 22, 1974 he was united in marriage to Connie Dunham. After their marriage they lived in Edgerton where they made their home.Les owned and operated his own roofing company for many years. After retiring from roofing, he worked for the City of Edgerton. He was a member of the First Christian Church in Smithville.

Les was avid outdoors man and loved to go fishing, and hunt for mushrooms and arrowheads.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers, Phil Hubbard and David Hubbard.

Les is survived by his wife, Connie; sons, Greg (Shauna) Hubbard, Adam Hubbard and Jonus (Hanna) Hubbard; grandchildren, Breauna, Brenden, Madison, Alivia, Jaxsen, and Taylor; brother, Danny (Joyce) Hubbard; sisters-in-law, Wendy Shepherd and Donna (Johnny) Dorris; his dog, Luna; several nieces and nephews, other relatives and many friends.

Funeral Service: 11:00 a.m. Thursday, August 13th at Hixson-Klein Funeral Home in Smithville with visitation one hour prior to the service.

Burial: Paradise Cemetery, Paradise, MO.

