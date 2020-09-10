Leslie J. Zieber

1929-2020

Cameron, Missouri- Leslie James “L.J.” Zieber, 90, passed away September 6, 2020, surrounded by his family.

He was born October 5, 1929, in Cosby, Missouri, to Vern and Ester (Heller) Zieber.

L.J. served in Company B of the 79th Engineers during the Korean War. After his service he worked for Kessler Electric.

L.J. and Eldora Lou Morris were united in marriage on January 21, 1955, and resided in the Cameron area where he was a well-respected farmer for over 50 years, retiring in 2008. Five sons were born to this union: Larry, Chuck, Allen, Mike and Terry.

L.J. enjoyed hunting and fishing throughout the years, going to horse and dog races and especially going to casinos. He was an avid Royals, Chiefs and Missouri Tigers Fan.

L.J. was a past member of the Elks Lodge and served nearly 20 years on both the Grand River Township Board and the MFA Oil Board. He was a lifetime member of the VFW and American Legion.

L.J. was preceded in death by his parents, brother Kenny, and son Chuck. Survivors include his wife of 65 years, Eldora Zieber, of the home; sons, Larry (Shirley) Zieber, Maysville, Missouri, Allen Zieber, Cameron, Missouri, Mike (Margie) Zieber, Cameron, Missouri, Terry (Jana Wheatley) Zieber, Smithville, Missouri; 11 grandchildren and 7 great- grandchildren.

Graveside Service: 1:00 PM, Saturday, September 12, 2020, at Cameron Memory Gardens. Funeral procession will leave from Poland-Thompson Funeral Home at 12:30.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to First Christian Church of Cameron.

Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com

Arrangements by Poland-Thompson Funeral home, Cameron, MO.