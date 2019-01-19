Clear
Leta Ann Waller November 11, 1941 - January 19, 2019

Leta Ann Waller

November 11, 1941 - January 19, 2019

Leta Ann Waller 77, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Saturday, January 19, 2019 in Saint Joseph, MO. She was born November 11, 1941 in Unionville, MO, daughter of the late Zorada Almeda and Ellsworth Exline. She worked at Mead Products, Seitz, and retired from Sara Lee. She enjoyed spending time with her family, and she was a Christian. Leta was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Homer W. Waller, step father, Glenn Wood, four brothers, two sisters, and son-in-law, Jeff Teague. Survivors include, son, Steven (Lisa) Waller, and daughter, Darlene Teague all of Saint Joseph, MO, four brothers, four sisters, grandchildren: Jennifer Ridinger (Andrew Rasch), Jerry Patterson, Jackie Hernandez Orta (Juan Hernandez), Tyler Rosenbaum, Dakota Waller (Jamie Mooney), Sierra Waller, and Kileigh Waller, 6 great granddaughters, 2 great grandsons, and numerous nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the ICU staff and the 4th floor staff at Mosaic Life Care for the wonderful care Leta received in her final days. They also wish to thank Michelle for all the care given to her in the home.

Funeral services: 2:00 pm, Friday, January 25, 2019 at Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor Leanna VanZandt-Nauman officiating, The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM on Friday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Ashland Cemetery. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.

