Leta Mae Neill, 78

Visitation: Thursday, May 21st, 2020 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM @ Rupp Funeral Home. 6054 Pryor Ave., St. Joseph, MO 64504. ■ Service: Friday, May 22nd, 2020 10:00 AM @ Rupp Funeral Home.

Posted: May 21, 2020 8:10 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Leta Mae Neill 78, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, May 19, 2020 in St. Joseph, MO. She was born April 18, 1942 in Cameron, MO, and was a homemaker, who enjoyed watching TV, reading, crossword puzzles, gardening, and taking care of her children. She was a Christian. Leta was preceded in death by her parents, Emil Ogle, and Dorothy ( Francis) Miller, husband, Clifton Neill, daughters: Leta Niell and Lisa Walker, sons: Steve and David Neill, brother, Francis Miller, sisters: Linda Brown, and Marian Kincaid, and grandson, Dakota Neill. Survivors include, daughter, Laura (Victor) Cortez, St. Joseph, MO, son, Roger (Debra) Neill, Buckeye, AZ, sister, Sandra (Raymond) Hardin, Trenton, MO, grandsons: Matthew Neill, Jason Brundige, and Charles Brundige, granddaughter, Ashley Brundige, great grandchildren: Chloe, Julian, Kendra, Colton, and Jade.
Funeral services: 10:00 am, Friday, May 22, 2020 at Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor Leanna VanZandt-Nauman officiating, The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Thursday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Pleasant Ridge Cemetery, St. Joseph, MO

Cloudy skies continue for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas and will continue to be the normal for most of Wednesday and Thursday. We will continue to have a north to northeasterly wind and mostly to partly cloudy skies through Wednesday and Thursday.
