Clear

Letha Lucille Kibble, 79, Elwood, Kansas, formerly Fremont, Nebraska,

Visitation Monday, September 16, 2019 6:00PM - 8:00PM Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory Service Tuesday, September 17, 2019 1:00PM Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory 5005 Frederick Ave. St. Joseph, MO 64506

Posted: Sep 16, 2019 4:25 PM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Obituary
Letha L. Kibble
1939-2019

Letha Lucille Kibble, 79, Elwood, Kansas, formerly Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Thursday, September 12, 2019.
She was born on September 26, 1939 to Donald and Etta Waltemath in North Platte, Nebraska.
Letha joined the Army at 16 and later earned her GED while serving. She earned her degree as a dental hygienist, and after leaving the military, worked 18 years for the Doctor Quinn and Albright Clinic. She later moved to Fremont, Nebraska and became the Communications Manager for Midland University, where she would retire at 25 years.
She was an aunt to everyone she knew, even a stranger. There wasn’t a person she didin’t treat as family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, step-dad, Leo Francis Bittner; and nephew, Mitchell Owen Sigrist.
Survivors include sisters, Donita Shelby (Larry), LaVerne “Irene” Lieffring (Bob), Dennis Lee Bittner (Jill); 17 nieces and nephews, and numerous extended family and friends.
Farewell Services 1:00 P.M. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family suggest donations be made to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 95°
Maryville
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 100°
Savannah
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 95°
Cameron
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 95°
Fairfax
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 96°
Monday saw temperatures climb into the 90s once again and that trend will continue for at least one more day before cooler air moves in by this weekend. Tonight, expect a mild and humid night but we will stay dry. Skies will be partly cloudy with lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

  

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events