Letha L. Kibble

1939-2019

Letha Lucille Kibble, 79, Elwood, Kansas, formerly Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Thursday, September 12, 2019.

She was born on September 26, 1939 to Donald and Etta Waltemath in North Platte, Nebraska.

Letha joined the Army at 16 and later earned her GED while serving. She earned her degree as a dental hygienist, and after leaving the military, worked 18 years for the Doctor Quinn and Albright Clinic. She later moved to Fremont, Nebraska and became the Communications Manager for Midland University, where she would retire at 25 years.

She was an aunt to everyone she knew, even a stranger. There wasn’t a person she didin’t treat as family.

She was preceded in death by her parents, step-dad, Leo Francis Bittner; and nephew, Mitchell Owen Sigrist.

Survivors include sisters, Donita Shelby (Larry), LaVerne “Irene” Lieffring (Bob), Dennis Lee Bittner (Jill); 17 nieces and nephews, and numerous extended family and friends.

Farewell Services 1:00 P.M. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family suggest donations be made to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.