Lewis "Jack"'s Obituary
Lewis "Jack" Webster Stout Sr.
December 11, 1934 - May 15, 2019
Lewis "Jack" Stout Sr., 84, of St Joseph, passed away Wednesday May 15, 2019 in St Joseph. He leaves behind a wife, 2 sons and 3 grandsons. Mr. Stout has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home. A private inurnment will be held at a later date in Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to American Cancer Society or American Heart Association.
Related Content
- Lewis "Jack" Stout Sr., 84, of St Joseph
- Ralph W. Stout, 89, St. Joseph, Missouri
- Jack Lawrence McBee, Sr. 1935-2018
- Cecilia A. Brunner, 84, St. Joseph,
- Constance "Coni" Owens, 84, of St. Joseph
- Janice Rose Fanning, 84, of St. Joseph
- Raymond L. Barton, 84, St. Joseph, Missouri
- Joyce Sutherland, 84, St. Joseph, Missouri
- Doris Jean Reed, 84, St. Joseph, Missouri,
- Gary Walts, Sr., 73, St. Joseph, Mo.
Scroll for more content...