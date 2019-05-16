Clear

Lewis "Jack" Stout Sr., 84, of St Joseph

Mr. Stout has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home. A private inurnment will be held at a later date in Memorial Park Cemetery

Posted: May. 16, 2019 3:24 PM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Lewis "Jack"'s Obituary

Lewis "Jack" Webster Stout Sr.
December 11, 1934 - May 15, 2019

Lewis "Jack" Stout Sr., 84, of St Joseph, passed away Wednesday May 15, 2019 in St Joseph. He leaves behind a wife, 2 sons and 3 grandsons. Mr. Stout has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home. A private inurnment will be held at a later date in Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to American Cancer Society or American Heart Association.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
92° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 93°
Maryville
90° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 90°
Savannah
Clear
92° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 93°
Cameron
Clear
89° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 90°
Fairfax
Clear
91° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 92°
Rain and storm chances returns to the forecast for the upcoming weekend into early next week. We'll have to keep a close eye on the forecast heading into the weekend for the possibility of severe weather on Saturday evening, then again on Tuesday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events