Posted: May. 13, 2019 4:14 PM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Obituary
Lewis “Ray” Allen
1943-2019

Lewis “Ray” Allen, 75, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Sunday, May 12, 2019, at St. Luke’s Hospice House.
He was born June 22, 1943.
Ray worked for Mead Products for 39 years before retiring. He was a proud member of the union for 54 years and the Business Agent for Local #29 for 13 years. Ray was a humanitarian, served on several committees, volunteered, and was very active in the community.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Vernon and Elnora (Beal) Allen.
Survivors include his daughter, Amanda Switzer (Brian); longtime companion, Beth Evans; friend and former wife, Vicki Allen, and numerous close friends.
Farewell Services 3:00 P.M. Friday, May 17, 2019, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Flowers are appreciated and for those wishing to make a contribution, the family requests they be made to Buchanan County Democrats.

