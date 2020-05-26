Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Lexie Kay (Parscale) Patti, 74

Service: Friday, May 29th, 2020 2:00 PM @ Poland-Thompson Chapel. 222 W. Third, Cameron, MO 64429.

Posted: May 26, 2020 9:08 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Lexie K. Patti
1945-2020

Cameron, Missouri- Lexie Kay Patti, 74, Cameron, passed away May 22, 2020.
She was born on October 30, 1945 in Kansas City, Missouri to John and Mina (Mayfield) Parscale.
Lexie was a cook and dietician at the Missouri State Veteran’s Home in Cameron until her retirement.
She was a loving mother and grandmother. She loved spending time with her family and especially enjoyed fishing.
Lexie is preceded in death by her parents, Lester and Mina Parscale; husband, Phillip; 8 siblings and 3 children, Stacy Renee, John Michael and Michael Stacy; 2 grandchildren, Jacob Michael Karr and Mckenzie Rae Patti.
Survivors: sons, Phillip W. (Rosa) Patti, Frank ( Stefanie) Patti and Mike (Jeri) Patti, all of Cameron, Missouri; daughters, Lisa Lowery, Cameron, Missouri and Melisa (Daryl) Ayres, Winston, Missouri; sister, Loreta (Jim) Dye, Cameron, Missouri and brother, Zack (Carol) Parscale, Independence, Missouri.
Memorial Service: 2:00 PM, Friday, May 29, 2020 at the Poland- Thompson Funeral Home.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 68°
Maryville
Broken Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 68°
Savannah
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 68°
Cameron
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 68°
Fairfax
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 64°
The start of the week we will see chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms and some of the storms could produce some heavy rain and gusty winds. Temperatures will be at or above normal to start the week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories