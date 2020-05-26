Lexie Kay (Parscale) Patti, 74

Lexie K. Patti

1945-2020

Cameron, Missouri- Lexie Kay Patti, 74, Cameron, passed away May 22, 2020.

She was born on October 30, 1945 in Kansas City, Missouri to John and Mina (Mayfield) Parscale.

Lexie was a cook and dietician at the Missouri State Veteran’s Home in Cameron until her retirement.

She was a loving mother and grandmother. She loved spending time with her family and especially enjoyed fishing.

Lexie is preceded in death by her parents, Lester and Mina Parscale; husband, Phillip; 8 siblings and 3 children, Stacy Renee, John Michael and Michael Stacy; 2 grandchildren, Jacob Michael Karr and Mckenzie Rae Patti.

Survivors: sons, Phillip W. (Rosa) Patti, Frank ( Stefanie) Patti and Mike (Jeri) Patti, all of Cameron, Missouri; daughters, Lisa Lowery, Cameron, Missouri and Melisa (Daryl) Ayres, Winston, Missouri; sister, Loreta (Jim) Dye, Cameron, Missouri and brother, Zack (Carol) Parscale, Independence, Missouri.

Memorial Service: 2:00 PM, Friday, May 29, 2020 at the Poland- Thompson Funeral Home.