Lila Belle Carlile (Gorden) December 30, 1929 – December 31, 2018

Services: 11:00 AM, Friday, January 4, 2018 at Community of Christ Church at Fourth and Godfrey, Cameron, MO. No scheduled visitation. Burial: Cameron Memory Gardens, Cameron. Memorial donation to Laurie Care Center, Laurie, MO. And Community of Christ Church Local Congregation. Arrangements: Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron. Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com.

Lila Belle Carlile
1929-2018

Laurie, Missouri- Lila Belle Carlile, 89, Laurie, MO. formerly of Cameron, Missouri passed away on December 31, 2018.
Lila Belle was born on December 30, 1929 in Davis City, Iowa to Lloyd and Goldie Fay (Sly) Gorden. She was preceded in death by her parents; 7 siblings, Earl, Paul, Dorothy, Chester, Freda, Kenneth, and Joe.
Lila Belle was a graduate of Lamoni High School in Lamoni, Iowa. She worked as a Secretary for the GTE Phone Company, before retiring.
Lila Belle was a member of the Community of Christ Church, Cameron.
On October 8, 1950, Lila Belle married Harold George Carlile in Cameron, Missouri. He survives of the home.
Additional survivors: daughter, Melanie (Terry) Mathena, Camdenton, MO; 2 grandchildren, Lindsey (Jeff) Bottorff, Cameron and Kipton (Ashley) Mathena, Nixa, MO; 3 great-grandchildren.
Temperatures will continue to warm back up as we wrap up the workweek and head into the weekend. Skies will be sunny Thursday through Saturday with temperatures 10 to almost 20 degrees above average into the upper 40s to middle 50s.
