Lila Belle Carlile (Gorden) December 30, 1929 – December 31, 2018

Lila Belle Carlile
1929-2018
Laurie, Missouri- Lila Belle Carlile, 89, Laurie, MO. formerly of Cameron, Missouri passed away on December 31, 2018.
Lila Belle was born on December 30, 1929 in Davis City, Iowa to Lloyd and Goldie Fay (Sly) Gorden. She was preceded in death by her parents; 7 siblings, Earl, Paul, Dorothy, Chester, Freda, Kenneth, and Joe.
Lila Belle was a graduate of Lamoni High School in Lamoni, Iowa. She worked as a Secretary for the GTE Phone Company, before retiring.
Lila Belle was a member of the Community of Christ Church, Cameron.
On October 8, 1950, Lila Belle married Harold George Carlile in Cameron, Missouri. He survives of the home.
Additional survivors: daughter, Melanie (Terry) Mathena, Camdenton, MO; 2 grandchildren, Lindsey (Jeff) Bottorff, Cameron and Kipton (Ashley) Mathena, Nixa, MO; 3 great-grandchildren.
Services: 11:00 AM, Friday, January 4, 2018 at Community of Christ Church at Fourth and Godfrey, Cameron, MO. No scheduled visitation. Burial: Cameron Memory Gardens, Cameron. Memorial donation to Laurie Care Center, Laurie, MO. And Community of Christ Church Local Congregation. Arrangements: Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron. Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com.
