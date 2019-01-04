Clear

Lila Belle Carlile (Gorden), 89, Laurie, MO. formerly of Cameron, Missouri

Service Information When Friday, January 4th, 2019 11:00am Officiating Elder Paul Coffman Location Community of Christ Address 902 W. Fourth Street Cameron, MO 64429 Interment Information Location Cameron Memory Gardens Address 10776 N.W. Old Highway 36 Cameron, MO 64429

Obituary for Lila Belle Carlile (Gorden)
Lila Belle Carlile
1929-2018

Laurie, Missouri- Lila Belle Carlile, 89, Laurie, MO. formerly of Cameron, Missouri passed away on December 31, 2018.
Lila Belle was born on December 30, 1929 in Davis City, Iowa to Lloyd and Goldie Fay (Sly) Gorden. She was preceded in death by her parents; 7 siblings, Earl, Paul, Dorothy, Chester, Freda, Kenneth, and Joe.
Lila Belle was a graduate of Lamoni High School in Lamoni, Iowa. She worked as a Secretary for the GTE Phone Company, before retiring.
Lila Belle was a member of the Community of Christ Church, Cameron.
On October 8, 1950, Lila Belle married Harold George Carlile in Cameron, Missouri. He survives of the home.
Additional survivors: daughter, Melanie (Terry) Mathena, Camdenton, MO; 2 grandchildren, Lindsey (Jeff) Bottorff, Cameron and Kipton (Ashley) Mathena, Nixa, MO; 3 great-grandchildren.
Services: 11:00 AM, Friday, January 4, 2018 at Community of Christ Church at Fourth and Godfrey, Cameron, MO. No scheduled visitation. Burial: Cameron Memory Gardens, Cameron. Memorial donation to Laurie Care Center, Laurie, MO. And Community of Christ Church Local Congregation. Arrangements: Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron. Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com.

Lots of sunshine across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Friday. Temperatures started off on the cool side but quickly warmed up into the low to mid 50s. Temperatures will continue to stay above normal on Saturday with highs reaching into the mid to upper 50s.
