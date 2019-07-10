Lila's Obituary

Lila M. Redmon, 95, St. Joseph, Missouri; passed away Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at Carriage Square Health Care Center.

Lila was born on January 11, 1924 in Pine City, Minnesota, to the late John and Ida (Klatt) Baker.

Lila married James Robert Redmon on April 18, 1943, and became the proud parents of an adopted daughter, Linda. They lived on a farm in DeKalb, Missouri, before making their home in St. Joseph in 1963.

Mrs. Redmon retired as a self-employed seamstress, and had previously worked at Nelly Don Inc., H.D. Lee Manufacturing and Norma Lights.

Lila was a member of Wyatt Park Christian Church for over fifty years. She was also member of the Order of the Eastern Star of Missouri #529 Pearl Chapter, where she served as Worthy Matron in 1979. Lila enjoyed sewing and arts and crafts.

In addition to her parents, Lila was preceded in death by her husband of forty-two years, James; three brothers, Allen, Herb and William Baker and sister, Lillian Baker-Knapp.

Mrs. Redmon is survived by her daughter, Linda Boor; two grandchildren, Sara Beaver and Melanie Boor, four great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Services 2:00 PM Friday at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel with Order of the Eastern Star Areme Chapter #461 Service to follow. Interment West Lawn Cemetery. The family will receive friend 6:00 to 8:00 PM Thursday at our chapel.

Memorial donations may be made to Wyatt Park Christian Church.