Lila Rue Mae Johnson, 92 of Smithville, passed away March 6, 2021. Lila was born February 18, 1929 to Stephen and Nancy M. (White) Prudden in Hamilton, MO.

Lila was a 1948 graduate of Osborn High School. She worked as a keypunch operator for Sieberling Manufacturing. She was a member of Jewell Chapter 492 Order of Eastern Star and Daughters of the American Revolution.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Lewis; 3 sisters, Edith Stagner, Wauneta Harter, Sharon Mahan; brother Stephen Prudden; son in law Larry Smith.

She loved her children and all her family and friends. She was loved by many. Music was important to her and she sang professionally with her sister Wauneta, under the stage name of Penny and Boots or the Prudden Sisters. They sang at KFEQ radio station in St. Joseph MO and at barn dances.

Lila is survived by: daughters, Shirley Smith, Gladstone, MO; Monica (Michael) Clemens, Lathrop, MO; grandson Garry (Leslie) Smith, Smithville, MO; 2 sisters, Kathy Daniel, Osborn, MO, Helen “Peggy” White Gladstone, MO; sister in law Charlene Prudden, Eudora, KS; brother in law Don Harter, St. Joseph, Mo; 5 great grandsons, Gage (Alyssa) Patrick, Kalup (Megan) Patrick, Joseph Holmes, Steven Smith, Troy Smith, 4 great-great grandchildren.

Well done, thy good and faithful servant.- Matthew 25:21

Graveside services will be 12:30 PM Thursday March 11, 2021 at Osborn Evergreen Cemetery, Osborn, MO. Visitation will be 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM with The Order Of Eastern Star service at the closing of the visitation at the Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, MO, prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Alzheimer's Association.

