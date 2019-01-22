Clear
Lila Thomsen 75, of Saint Joseph, Missouri

Funeral services: 2:00 pm, Wednesday, January 23, 2019 at Rupp Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM on Wednesday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Inurnment will be at the Mount Olivet Cemetery. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.

Posted: Jan. 22, 2019 4:40 PM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Lila Thomsen 75, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Friday, January 18, 2019 at a St. Joseph health care center. She was born July 15, 1943 in St. Joseph, MO, daughter of the late Lottie and Charlie Cox. Lila was preceded in death by husband, Edward Wayne Thomsen, her parents, daughter, Sandra Jean Thomsen - Sipes, brothers, Larry and James Armstrong. Survivors include, daughter, Charlotte Thomsen, Saint Joseph, MO, and Terra Hiblar, King City, MO, son, Don Hall of MO, and her sister, Raline Greer of TX.
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for all of northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas until early Wednesday morning. Rain will transition to a wintry mix and then to all snow this evening. This will lead to slick roads across the area tonight and Wednesday morning.
