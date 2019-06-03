Clear

Lillian Michelle Libby (Reider), 58, of Kansas City, MO

Lillian Michelle Libby, 58, of Kansas City, MO, passed away May 29, 2019 at the Veterans Association Hospital in Kansas City, MO. She was born July 14, 1960 in Landstuhl, Germany to James Albert and Bonnie June (Wilson) Reider. Lillian married James Warren Libby in 1988 in Lincoln, NE. She was a proud member of the United States Navy, serving as Lieutenant and nurse for 26 years. She enjoyed her cats, and was very proud of her service in the Navy. She was preceded in death by her husband; her father; and her sister Wanda Ruth Reider. Lillian is survived by her mother; children Rachel Mohan of Norwalk, CA, Emily Mohan of Gulf Port, MS, Elizabeth Libby of Gulf Port, MS, and Susan (Josh) Libby Gibson of Gulf Port, MS; 9 grandchildren; sister Rose Mary (Michael) Swanson of Lincoln, NE; niece Sharrla (Frank) Rodgers of Lafayette, LA; and many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. A memorial visitation will be held Tuesday, June 4, from 1-2 pm at Rollins Funeral Home, Platte City, MO. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.

