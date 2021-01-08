Lillian Newcomb, 95

On Wednesday, December 9, 2020, Lillian Newcomb passed away at the age of 95. Lillian was born on July 25, 1925 in Jackson, NE to Guy and Louise (Hicks) Coddington.

She married Charles (Chuck) A. Newcomb on June 12, 1947. She lived most of her life in the Sioux City, IA and South Sioux City, NE area until they moved to Wathena, KS in 1979.

Lillian was a very friendly person and loved her family. She enjoyed volunteering at the Wathena Senior Center, Nursing Home and Methodist Church where she was a long-time member, as well as her time working for the Wathena Times. She loved Wathena and the many friends she made over the years.

Lillian is preceded in death by her husband Chuck; son Charles Newcomb and her Daughters-in-law, Dawn and Monica and Son-in-law, Robert (Bob) Davis; parents and brother, Guy Coddington. She is survived by her sons Guy (Brenda) in Georgia, David in Iowa, and Roger (Wendy) in Nebraska and her daughter Elaine (Randy) in Missouri, as well as several grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.

There is no scheduled viewing or funeral service. Harman-Rohde Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.