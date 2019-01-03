Lilly Elizabeth (Jeffrey) Moore December 21, 1923 - December 31, 2018

Lilly Elizabeth (Jeffrey) Moore

1923-2018

Lilly E. Moore, 95, formerly of St. Joseph, Missouri, peacefully passed away December 31, 2018 at her son and daughter-in-law’s home in Shawnee, Kansas where she resided for the last 6 years.

She was born December 21, 1923 in Port Glasgow, Scotland to James and Lilly (MacLachlan) Jeffrey.

Lilly married James D. (J.D.) Moore April 28, 1945 at Newton Place Church, Glasgow, Scotland. (She was a “War Bride”). He preceded her in death February 1979.

Lilly went to work at the O.B. Unit at Methodist Hospital in 1961, retiring in 1983. She was a former member of Sigma Phi Gamma Sorority, past President of Neely School Preschool and P.T.A., and former member of St. Andrews Society. Lilly was a member of Mitchell Park Christian Church and New Hope Foursquare Church, St. Joseph, Missouri.

She was also preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Elizabeth Millar and Matilda Thomson of Glasgow; one brother, Hamish Jeffrey of England; one infant daughter, Lillian Lee Moore; son, Gregory S. Moore.

Survivors include son, Jeff Moore (Nancy), Shawnee, Kansas; daughter-in-law, Rebecca Moore, St. Joseph, Missouri; granddaughters, Erin Emley (Cory), Leawood, Kansas, and Catriona Moe (Brad), Paola, Kansas; step-grandson, Brandon Routh; four great-grandchildren, Lola and Asher Emley, Skye and Isla Moe; step-great-grandchildren, Shayla Routh, Josh Routh (Mary), Jaymin Peek; great-great granddaughter, Willow Routh; numerous nieces and nephews in Scotland, England and Australia.

Farewell Services 3:00 P.M. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family will gather with friends 1:00 to 2:30 P.M. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Inurnment Memorial Park Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to New Hope Foursquare Church, St. Joseph, Missouri. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.